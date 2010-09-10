Will Terry Jones Actually Burn All Those Korans? Place Your Bets On InTrade

FINALLY, there’s a way to gamble on whether or not Florida pastor/crazy-person Terry Jones will go ahead with his big Koran burning event this weekend.



InTrade, which creates futures markets for elections and other current events, has set up a market on whether or not the event will take place as scheduled. It’s currently trading at around $0.60, a fairly lukewarm show of confidence in Jones.

Definitely a market to watch:

The contract ID of this contract is: 736490

