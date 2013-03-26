Will T-Mobile Unveil Its Plans For The iPhone Tomorrow?

perivision.netT-Mobile is holding a press event in New York Tuesday to go over its new budget-friendly cell phone plans and officially announces its new LTE network.



But there are also reports that T-Mobile will unveil more details about its plans to carry the iPhone this year, according to CNET.

CNET doesn’t get into specifics though, so we wouldn’t count on getting an official launch date for the iPhone on T-Mobile tomorrow. We mostly expect T-Mobile to renew its commitment to carry the iPhone.

T-Mobile said a few months ago that 2013 would be the year that it finally starts selling the iPhone. T-Mobile hasn’t sold the iPhone yet because Apple wouldn’t make a special version that could run on the carrier’s 3G/4G network. Instead, T-Mobile has been altering its network so it’s compatible with the iPhone.

We’ll be covering T-Mobile’s event at 11:00 a.m. Eastern tomorrow, so stay tuned for all the details.

