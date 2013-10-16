Latest Medal Of Honour Recipient Wants Back In The Army

U.S. Army Photo Capt. William Swenson at a pre-mission briefing in northern Kunar, Afghanistan, March 2009.

Former Capt. Will Swenson, the latest recipient of the Medal of Honour, wants back in the Army, according to multiple sources.

Two officials tell @AP that William Swenson has submitted a formal request to the Army & officials are working with him to allow his return.

Swenson is the first Army officer to receive the Medal of Honour since the Vietnam War. He separated from the Army in 2011.

The Associated Press has reported that Army officials are working with Swenson to allow him to return.

It’s rare to have a living recipient of the Medal of Honour at all — there have been just six in Iraq and Afghanistan.

From the Associated Press:

In the aftermath of 9/11, when the Army was growing in size to meet the combat requirements of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, it was not unusual for former soldiers to rejoin the service and go back on active duty. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for an officer holding the Medal of Honour, to do so. Officials were unsure if that had ever happened before.

