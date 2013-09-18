A Former Army Captain Will Become The Latest Living Recipient Of The Medal Of Honour

U.S. Army Capt. William Swenson sits in Task Force Chosin mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle while conducting a shura, October 2009.

Will Swenson, a former captain in the U.S. Army, is set to become the latest recipient of the Medal of Honour — the U.S. military’s highest award for gallantry in combat.

Swenson’s heroic acts came in 2009, during the Battle of Ganjgal Valley in eastern Afghanistan.

He will be the second Medal of Honour recipient from Ganjgal. Marine Sgt. Dakota Mayer was the first.

An Army Ranger with previous deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan under his belt, Swenson found himself in the volatile valley in Kunar province, Afghanistan, while assigned as a trainer and mentor to Afghan border police.

On Sept. 8, 2009, his team was ambushed by 50 well armed and well trained insurgents. With no reinforcements or fire support, Swenson endured a six-hour firefight and fought his way out, according to a U.S. Army account of the incident.

Twelve men have received the Medal of Honour for military actions over the last twelve years, four veterans of the war in Iraq and eight from Afghanistan.

