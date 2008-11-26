Will Super Bowl Parties Be Next Victims Of Economy?

Apparently the “no Christmas parties” trend this holiday season wasn’t an isolated incident. We thought that rumours of massive Inauguration celebrations meant that parties would be back in full swing in 2009, but alas some are already cancelling planned Super Bowl blowouts.



According to Nikki Finke, CAA already axed the small, private party held by its sports division. Nonetheless, John Travolta, who’s incidentally not a CAA client, will still be throwing his annual Super Bowl bash. Here’s hoping he buys enough potato chips and beer to save those companies from the recession.

