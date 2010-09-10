Will Steve Ballmer Buy RIM Now Just To Destroy Nokia?

Microsoft just lost one of its top executives to Nokia: Stephen Elop, who ran the company’s office division, will become Nokia’s new CEO.



Will that push Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer over the edge? Will he now dip into Microsoft’s cash reserves and do whatever it takes to destroy Nokia — by buying BlackBerry maker Research In Motion?

RIM is growing overseas in Nokia’s sweet spot. And combined with Microsoft, it could be an even stronger force in the enterprise.

RIM certainly needs some direction. And Microsoft now may need revenge. (Unless Ballmer is happy to get rid of Elop.) So will he make the leap now and declare all-out war against Nokia?

RIM reports earnings next week, so we’ll know then if the downward sentiment is just sentiment or a real trend. But expect the Microsoft takeover talks to continue to heat up.

