'Will Someone Please Shut Greenspan Up'

Alan Greenspan appears to have taken to heart the old adage that “if you can’t forecast well, forecast often”.



Having puffed up the credit markets to the point where they were bound to go pop, the former Federal Reserve chairman has since taken his place on the drawing room wall as an antique barometer of the economic weather – much watched but somewhat unreliable. Right now his reading is for rain and more rain.

I’m not saying he’s wrong, but a quick Google of Mr Greenspan’s forecasting record strongly suggests there is a fault as deep now in his atmospheric readings as for much of the time he was running the Fed.

Continue reading at the Telegraph >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.