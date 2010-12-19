Will Someone Please Buy Glenn Beck's House Already?

A year ago today, we brought you news that hysterical paranoiac Glenn Beck was selling his $4.2 million walled fortress in New Canaan, Conn. He still hasn’t sold it. Let’s take another tour! Beck’s house in Connecticut—complete with six-foot fence to keep illegals and “angry audiences” out—first went on the market in September of 2009, but the press didn’t catch wind until a year ago. Beck bought the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion for $4.2 million in 2005; he first put it on the market at $4.9 million, but slashed the price first to $3.9 million and now to the bargain-basement $3.65 million, a 27% discount. This despite the fact that, according to the New Canaan Market Report, home sales are up 21% over last year [pdf].



Why won’t anyone buy this man’s house? Probably for the same reason Beck decided to sell it—not enough panic rooms! He also needed more grain storage; 2.8 acres isn’t as much space as you’d think. You should see Beck’s home office, though. It’s got four computer screens, two wall-mounted televisions, a framed American flag, ceremonial knives, and an inkwell filled with the tears of a bald eagle.

You can check out a realtor’s video tour of Glenn Beck’s Sanctum on Gawker.

This post originally appeared on Gawker and is republished with permission.

