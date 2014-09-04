Watch Will Smith Do An Amazing Synchronised Segway Dance At Burning Man

Aly Weisman

On Sunday, Will Smith posted the below photo to his Facebook page, announcing he was headed to the desert for Burning Man:

Post by Will Smith.

The photo has nearly half a million “likes” and counting, but it doesn’t even compare to the 19-second video of Smith doing an amazing synchronised Segway dance. Watch below:

Party in the city where the heat is on.

