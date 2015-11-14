Will Smith has a very unique parenting style, and it has produced some interesting results

Will Smith has a very different parenting style… and it has produced some very interesting results.

Jaden and Willow Smith, two of his three kids (one is from a previous marriage), have a reputation for being deeply philosophical in their interviews, known to talk about quantum physics and energy in the air.

They’re both home schooled, and Jaden calls it the “Mystery School.” The two help set their own curriculum, from learning how to build pyramids to making records. While Willow did go to a regular school for a year, she said it was depressing.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

