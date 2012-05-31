Check Out Will Smith's Freshest Looks From 'Bel-Air'

welt.de



Will Smith‘s latest appearance in “Men in Black 3” shows he can still rock a tuxedo. However, before Smith was decking out in black and white as agent J on the big screen, he was making fashion statements on the small screen.

Check out Smith’s freshest Bel-Air outfits >

Watch almost any episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reruns on TBS and you’ll come across Smith’s wacky, yet irresistibly catchy outfits. Go ahead, we dare you to find one he doesn’t wear well.

Not many people could can find a hat to match each unique outfit or wear a rainbow of neon colours and still look good. From trademark hats that matched any outfit to patchwork shirts that look more like a Mondrian, Smith pulls it all off.

While all his outfits are pretty styling, some of them are so standout ridiculous that we felt the need to bring attention. We went through six seasons of “Bel-Air” to find some of Smith’s most memorable attire.

In case you get nostalgic, we provided the season and episode where each look is featured when possible. That said, we stumbled across and included some other great looks through the show’s 148-episode run. If anyone can point us toward the season/episode, we’ll be more than glad to fill in the blanks.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

