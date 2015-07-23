The Russian heiress who bought Will Smith's former Hawaiian estate is selling it for $29.5 million

Back in 2009, Will Smith forked over $US13.5 million and said aloha to a seven-acre Hawaiian home along Kauai’s North Shore.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, he sold it off-market for $US20 million to a trust connected to Ekaterina Rybolovleva — heiress and daughter of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The trust added an additional 21 acres to the property, and all 28-plus acres are up for grabs.

Roni Marley of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers holds the listing.

With three additional building sites for either separate homes or a massive estate, the listing calls the property 'a canvas waiting for the right artist's touch.' The nearby Princeville Resort means you're minutes away from award-winning golf courses and fine dining. Built in 2006, the three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home includes 2,715 square feet of interior living space with ocean, mountain, and coastal vista views. A breakfast bar welcomes leisurely mornings spent sipping coffee and catching up on the news. Spacious living rooms and an oversize dining area make this a great party house. For tranquil views of Secrets Beach, step out on the screened lanai attached to the living room. You can also spy ocean views from the master suite... ...and in this sibling-friendly bedroom, too. Sculpt your perfect beach body in the private gym, complete with a mirror to check yourself out. Every beach home needs an outdoor shower. We believe a few laps around the 55-foot custom pool warrants an afternoon nap on the daybed in the covered pavilion. And for garden and produce lovers alike, there's an orchard with organic avocados, grapefruit, starfruit, bananas, and oranges for the picking.

