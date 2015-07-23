The Russian heiress who bought Will Smith's former Hawaiian estate is selling it for $29.5 million

Back in 2009, Will Smith forked over $US13.5 million and said aloha to a seven-acre Hawaiian home along Kauai’s North Shore.
As reported by The Wall Street Journal, he sold it off-market for $US20 million to a trust connected to Ekaterina Rybolovleva — heiress and daughter of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev.
The trust added an additional 21 acres to the property, and all 28-plus acres are up for grabs.
Roni Marley of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers holds the listing.
With three additional building sites for either separate homes or a massive estate, the listing calls the property 'a canvas waiting for the right artist's touch.'
The nearby Princeville Resort means you're minutes away from award-winning golf courses and fine dining.
Built in 2006, the three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home includes 2,715 square feet of interior living space with ocean, mountain, and coastal vista views.
We believe a few laps around the 55-foot custom pool warrants an afternoon nap on the daybed in the covered pavilion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.