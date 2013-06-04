Will Smith's 'After Earth' Crashes — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Will Smith could not bring in the box office dollars.



Instead, it was Jesse Eisenberg and Morgan Freeman’s “Now You See Me” making movie magic.

The heist film narrowly edged out the futuristic M. Night Shyamalan flick.

Not even “Fast & Furious 6” lived up to high expectations for week 2. After a huge $100 million opening weekend, the film dropped 65% at theatres this week. That doesn’t matter though as the sixth film in the franchise is quickly becoming the largest-earning film in the series.

Out of the top 10 this week are Jackie Robinson film “42” after it dropped 414 theatres this week.

Tom Cruise’s “Oblivion” also fell six notches to knock it from a top spot after 13 weeks at the box office.

DreamWorks Animations’ “The Croods” also bowed out now that another animated features in theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Reese Witherspoon’s movie “Mud” rounds out the top 10 with $1.2 million. The Roadside Attractions film has brought in $16.8 million.

9. Bollywood film “Yeh Jawaani hai Deewan” swooped into theatres earning $1.6 million from 161 theatres. It’s a bit of a surprise since Bollywood films usually don’t reach the top 15 or even 20 in the states.

8. “The Great Gatsby” drops more than 53% at theatres earning $6.3 million in week four. Worldwide, the film based on the novel will cross a quarter of a million worldwide.

7. “Iron Man 3” has finally slowed down a bit at theatres with $8 million. In five weeks the film has earned $1.2 billion.

6. “The Hangover Part III” took a nosedive in its second week dropping 62% with $15 million. The third film in the series has earned significantly less than the previous two installments to date. Good news for Warner Bros. is that the film is faring better overseas earning more than $110 million.

4. [TIE] DreamWorks Animation’s latest Thumbelina-esque animated flick “Epic” moves down one spot earning $16.4 million in its second weekend.

4. [TIE] “Star Trek Into Darkness” also pulls in an estimated $16.4 million in week three. J.J. Abrams’ sequel to his 2009 film has earned $328.6 million so far worldwide.

3. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, “After Earth,” failed to meet expectations of more than $30 million and potentially beat “Fast & Furious 6” for the weekend. The Will Smith film brought in $27 million. The Sony picture cost an estimated $130 million to produce.

2. Instead, magic film “Now You See Me” narrowly beat out Smith and his son earning $28 million at theatres this weekend. The film featured a plethora of stars ranging from Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo — hot off “The Avengers” — “Batman” duo Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson (“The Hunger Games”).

1. For the second week in a row, “Fast & Furious 6” revved into first place. The film dropped a lot from it’s $100 million dollar opening weekend earning $34.5 million. The film has now earned an impressive $480 million worldwide.

