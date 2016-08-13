The deceptively simple way Will Smith got his 8-pack abs

Warner Bros. Deadshot (Will Smith) gets checked out by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Margot Robbie may have been the major draw of “Suicide Squad,” but she wasn’t the only A-list actor who wanted to look her best for the Warner Bros. movie.

Will Smith, who played the main villain Deadshot in the movie, wanted to look as jacked as possible.

In a new interview with Men’s Journal, the 47-year-old actor and and his personal trainer Aaron Ferguson revealed the routine they did to not only prepare Smith for his role as Deadshot, but to give him a killer set of eight-pack abs.

The best part? You can do almost all of these moves yourself, without a trainer. The sample five-day workout routine Ferguson provided to Men’s Journal involves push-ups, squats, and bench presses, as well as two moves that Ferguson credits with Smith’s new rippling abs: a crunch machine and a pull-up bar.

“I like a more traditional body-building routine,” Ferguson explained. Traditional and deceptively simple.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Margot Robbie and Will Smith at the European ‘Suicide Squad’ premiere.

For the crunch machine, which you can find at your local gym, Ferguson says the trick is to power into the crunch and then slowly release back to the starting position.

“Keep your back flat on the way back so your abs get fully stretched. So you’re almost in a backbend, then explode forward again and repeat,” he explained.

Then at the pull-up bar, Ferguson said he would have Smith hang off the bar and power his legs up above his head to touch the hanging bar before letting them slowly drop back down, keeping his legs straight and his abs tight the entire time.

“Very few people can get through four sets of eight of this exercise,” he adds.

As for diet, Ferguson said Smith again kept it pretty simple: Smith was eating around 3,500 calories a day in about five healthy meals to keep his energy high.

You can see the full workout plan breakdown over at Men’s Journal. “Suicide Squad” is in theatres now.

