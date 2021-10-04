Will Smith says ‘Wild Wild West’ is his worst movie: ‘A thorn in my side’

Kevin Kline and Will Smith in ‘Wild Wild West.’ Warner Bros.

In a video for GQ, Smith said “Men in Black” and The Pursuit of Happiness” are his best movies.

The actor called “Wild Wild West” his worst movie, calling it a “thorn in his side.”

The Western starring Smith and Kevin Kline is one of the worst-reviewed movies of the 1990s.

Will Smith has a host of acclaimed, fan-favorite movies including “Men in Black,” “I, Robot,” and “The Pursuit of Happiness,” and now his upcoming movie “King Richard” is generating a lot of early awards season buzz.

However, not every one of his pictures has been a smash.

In a recent video for GQ for which Smith went undercover on social media to answer fans’ questions, the actor answered a query about what the best and worst Will Smith movies were.

The Oscar-nominated actor had easy answers for both questions.

“For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first ‘Men in Black’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happiness.’ For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies,” Smith said.

“The worst? I don’t know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it.”

Released in 1999, “Wild Wild West” stars Smith and Kevin Kline as two special agents who are tasked with saving the US from the plans of a meglomaniac, wheelchair-bound steampunk scientist (Kenneth Branagh), who travels the wild west frontiers in a giant robotic spider. Kline also features as the US president, Ulysses S. Grant, in this genre-blending comedy.

The movie was met with poor reviews, with Roger Ebert, writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, calling the movie “a comedy dead zone.”

He continued: “You stare in disbelief as scenes flop and die. The movie is all concept and no content; the elaborate special effects are like watching money burn on the screen.”

“Wild Wild West” went on to earn eight Razzie nominations and won five of them, worst screenplay, worst director, and worst picture.

The movie is one of the worst-reviewed movies of the 1990s and currently sits on a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 17%. However, that isn’t Smith’s worst movie on Rotten Tomatoes. 2016’s “Collateral Beauty” scored 16%, while 2013’s “After Earth,” which Smith starred in with his son Jaden Smith, scored just 11%.

Smith, who recently explained why he has avoided making movies about slavery, was right about his best movie, though: 1997’s “Men in Black” is his highest-scoring movie on Rotten Tomatoes with 92%.

“King Richard” may just beat that score, though. Smith plays the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams in this biopic and the early reviews are very good. Smith will be hoping to be in the Oscars conversation for the first time in several years, since his 2007 best actor nomination for “The Pursuit of Happiness.”