Will Smith's 'Ali' co-star says he was an 'a-hole' on the set who was maybe on steroids

It’s not often you hear someone say something negative about Will Smith, but recently on a San Diego radio station actor Paul Rodriguez revealed that Smith was not that pleasant towards him when they worked together on the 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic, “Ali.”

“I’ve done a couple of films with him and this time we didn’t end up too good. I would never work with him again, he was an a-hole,” Rodriguez told Rock 105.3 when he was asked what it was like to work with Smith.

Rodriguez then told a story from filming about the real person who Smith was playing in the movie, Ali’s cornerman Ferdie Pacheco, coming to visit the set. Rodriguez said Pacheco showed up drunk and shouted racial slurs at Smith because he was angry Andy Garcia wasn’t playing him in the movie . From that moment on, Rodriguez says Smith took his frustration out on him (although he isn’t exactly sure why).

“Will never looked at me the same,” Rodriguez said. “He would say, ‘You’re a long way from anybody that likes you.'”

Rodriguez, who’s known best for his stand-up comedy in the ’80s and ’90s, blames his dialogue being cut from the movie due to Smith’s ill-will towards him.

Rodriguez previously worked with Smith on the 1993 Whoopi Goldberg comedy “Made In America” and felt they had a good relationship before shooting “Ali.”

Rodriguez then told the DJs that “maybe the steroids he was using to beef up” were the reason why Smith acted the way he did.

“I don’t know for a fact” Smith was on steroids, said Rodriguez. But he explained that was the only way Smith could look “massive” to portray Ali.

Smith has denied using steroids for the role, which garnered him an Oscar nomination.

