Will Smith's Family's Amazing VMA Reactions Were Actually To Lady Gaga -- Not Miley Cyrus

It was the screen shot seen ’round the world: Will Smith and his son, Jaden, and daughter, Willow, looking aghast while watching what the internet (including us) believed to be Miley Cyrus’ raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Turns out, the Smith family’s facial expressions were actually in response to Lady Gaga’s bizarre opening performance.

Let’s recall the Smith’s frightened looking faces:

Those epic reactions were in response to Lady Gaga opening her musical number like this:

Changing into this:

And ending like this:

But it wouldn’t be that shocking if the Smith’s reactions were to Miley’s much talked about performance:

