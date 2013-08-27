Will Smith's Family's Amazing VMA Reactions Were Actually To Lady Gaga -- Not Miley Cyrus

Aly Weisman

It was the screen shot seen ’round the world: Will Smith and his son, Jaden, and daughter, Willow, looking aghast while watching what the internet (including us) believed to be Miley Cyrus’ raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Turns out, the Smith family’s facial expressions were actually in response to Lady Gaga’s bizarre opening performance.

Let’s recall the Smith’s frightened looking faces:

Will SMith MTV VMAMTV

Those epic reactions were in response to Lady Gaga opening her musical number like this:

Lady Gaga VMALarry Busacca/Getty

Changing into this:

Lady Gaga VMALarry Busacca/Getty

And ending like this:

Lady gaga VMANeilson Barnard/Getty

But it wouldn’t be that shocking if the Smith’s reactions were to Miley’s much talked about performance:

Miley cyrus robin thickeRick Diamond/Getty Images

Get More: 2013 VMA, Artists.MTV, Music, Miley Cyrus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.