Will Smith Turned Down 'Django Unchained' Because He Wouldn't Be The Lead

Will Smith told Empire magazine last year he dropped out of ‘Django Unchained’ due to a scheduling conflict.

There’s a really good reason Will Smith turned down the role that eventually went to Jamie Foxx in “Django Unchained.”



Smith told Entertainment Weekly he didn’t return to the West in The Weinstein Company’s film because he didn’t want to play second fiddle to Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.

“Django wasn’t the lead, so it was like, I need to be the lead,” said Smith. “The other character was the lead!”

Earlier, the actor told Empire magazine he had a scheduling conflict with “Men in Black III” that would refrain from taking the role.

Smith was director Quentin Tarantino’s first choice for Django.

