18-Year-Old Trey Smith Is Tweeting That Will And Jada Smith Are NOT Divorcing

Poor Trey Smith, the teenage son of Will Smith and stepson of Jada Pinkett Smith, has taken to Twitter to address rumours of their divorce.



According to Trey, the reports are totally false.

An official statement from the couple has not yet been released.

UPDATE: The Smiths have now told People they are “still together, and our marriage is intact.”

