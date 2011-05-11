PHOTOS: The Two-Story Mega-Trailer Will Smith Just Parked In Downtown Manhattan

Photo: Anderson Motor Homes

Will Smith is living the life of luxury between takes for his upcoming movie “Men in Black III.”The actor has parked his two-story, 30-ton trailer smack in the middle of Soho, even though he’s renting a $25,000-per-month apartment just a few blocks away, according to The New York Post.



It’s probably not even fair to call this thing a trailer. It’s more like a mansion on wheels, complete with a full-size gym.

The Post reports:

Inside, it features a full-service kitchen with arched windows, and matched-grain Italian cherrywood cabinetry.

There’s even a space for Smith to have his makeup and wardrobe done.

A satellite uplink on the roof can send Smith’s movies to and from a 50-inch plasma TV or 37-inch TVs that pop up from cabinets.

The trailer also features a 100-inch roll-down movie screen.

Upstairs holds a lounge with a bar, enough office space for 30 people to hold a meeting, and the mobile offices of Smith’s assistant and his personal writing staff.

The gargantuan motorhome, nicknamed “The Heat,” is made by Anderson Mobile Homes and sells for around $2 million.

