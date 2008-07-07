Will Smith "Stomps" Daughter At Box Office

Will Smith made good on his promise to “stomp” his daughter, Willow, at the box office this weekend, with his Hancock roundly defeating Willow’s Kit Kittredge—and every other movie out there.



Hancock made an estimated $107.3 million from its five-and-a-half day run (not bad but not great either), which is waaay more than the $6.1 million Kit Kittredge has pulled in to date, including its 5-theatre run starting June 20.

Given Kit‘s astounding popularity its first weekend, we expected its July 4th total to be a lot higher, particularly since the film went wide on July 2. Granted, it hasn’t opened anywhere overseas yet, but still, why so low, Kit?

