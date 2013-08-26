Will Smith And His Kids Had The Greatest Reaction Ever To Miley Cyrus' VMA Performance

Aly Weisman

Miley Cyrus shocked pretty much everyone when performing in a nude bra and underwear and grinding on Robin Thicke during her MTV Video Music Awards set on Sunday night.

But possibly no one was more stunned than Will Smith and his two kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow.

Here’s their epic reaction as shown on TV:

Will SMith MTV VMAMTV

Perhaps this is what they were reacting to:

VMA Miley Cyrus RObin ThickeRick Diamond/Getty

Or this:

VMA Miley CyrusRick Diamond/Getty

Will and Jaden clearly felt more moved by Drake’s performance:

Jaden Smith Drake reaction VMAcjzero.com

The whole family really know how to work their facial expressions:

Will SMith Jaden Smith Willow SMithLarry Busacca/Getty

