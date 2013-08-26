Will Smith And His Kids Had The Greatest Reaction Ever To Miley Cyrus' VMA Performance

Miley Cyrus shocked pretty much everyone when performing in a nude bra and underwear and grinding on Robin Thicke during her MTV Video Music Awards set on Sunday night.

But possibly no one was more stunned than Will Smith and his two kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow.

Here’s their epic reaction as shown on TV:

Perhaps this is what they were reacting to:

Or this:

Will and Jaden clearly felt more moved by Drake’s performance:

The whole family really know how to work their facial expressions:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.