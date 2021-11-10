Will Smith recalls running home ‘butt naked’ in the snow one night after being caught having sex by his friend’s dad

Will Smith released a memoir on Tuesday. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith recalled getting caught having sex at 2 a.m. and running home “butt naked.”

Smith shared the story in his self-titled memoir released on Friday.

“I ran a full city block, butt naked, back to my house, in the snow,” he wrote.

Will Smith recalled making a quick, naked escape after getting caught having sex.

In his self-titled memoir, released on Tuesday, the 53-year-old entertainer said that his friend Judy Stewart’s basement in Philadelphia was the location of two notable events: a party in which he first met DJ Jazzy Jeff (who would go on to be Smith’s musical collaborator) and an intimate moment that was abruptly interrupted.

“The harrowing events documented in my first single, ‘Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,’ actually happened right here,” Smith wrote. “I was with one of Judy’s girlfriends in that basement one night when Judy’s father woke up at around 2 a.m. to the unmistakable sounds of exquisite lovemaking (my sounds, not hers).”

“From the top floor I heard him bellowing and tearing down the stairs,” he continued.

As Stewart’s father began shouting and demanding to know who was in the house, Smith tried to flee.

“I bolted up and scrambled naked through the narrow back hall, snatching open the door to the rear driveway, which to my horror had since disappeared under 12 inches (30cm) of snow,” the actor said. “It was 31 degrees, and I had a choice to make.”

Smith continued: “I ran a full city block, butt naked, back to my house, in the snow.”

The actor said he stood outside his home for “over 10 minutes,” making and throwing snowballs at his brother Harry’s bedroom window to get his attention and let him in.

“Finally, the window goes up, and Harry looks down,” Smith wrote. “I had not heard my brother laugh harder before, or since.”