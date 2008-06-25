Will Smith Plans To "Stomp" Daughter At Box Office. We're sceptical

Dominating the Fourth-of-July movie box office is nothing new for Will Smith. But this year, he faces some unexpected box office competition in the form of his daughter, Willow. Will’s big-budget superhero movie Hancock opens next Tuesday, July 1st. Willow, meanwhile, is in Kit Kittredge, the American Girl film that opens wide the next day.



The trash-talking, however, has already begun:

Will to David Letterman: “I told her, ‘Daddy loves you sweetie, but I gots to stomp you at the box office.'”

Willow a few days earlier: “He thinks he is going to be beat me, but I think not. I think I am going to beat him.”

It’s on!

Even though Will’s usually the July 4th champ, calling the time “Big Willie Weekend,” our money’s on Willow. Her movie’s already made $220,297 from its 5-theatre opening last weekend. ($44,059 per theatre.), and she’ll continue raking in the dough from now through next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Will’s film has mainstream appeal, but it is one of the films funded by one of the last Wall Street film-financing deals, Relativity’s Beverly deal with Sony. Which means Sony wasn’t confident enough about the $150-million pic to take on all of the risk or try to keep all of the profits.

