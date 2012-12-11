Will Smith Needs Help From His Son In The First Trailer For 'After Earth'

Photo: Sony / Columbia screencap

Jaden Smith, action hero? It looks like that’s exactly what M. Night Shyamalan hopes to accomplish after viewing the first trailer for “After Earth.”



It’s been more than two years since Shyamalan attempted to bring “The Last Airbender” to life and a decade since “Signs.”

While the futuristic film reunites the father and son duo for the first time since “The Pursuit of Happyness,” we expect this film to put little Smith front and centre.

Heavy narration provided by Will Smith in the trailer will most likely resound throughout since the film’s synopsis pits the actor as heavily injured while his son sets out in search of help.

“After Earth” looks like a coming of age story for both Jaden Smith’s character in the film and real life as he tries his father’s action star shoes on for size.

Check out the first trailer and some screenshots of the film below:



After watching the trailer, the film looks a lot like “Lost” …

Photo: Sony / Columbia screencap

… meets the land of “Avatar.”

Photo: Sony / Columbia screencap

Photo: Sony Columbia screencap

SEE ALSO: The most expensive movies ever made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.