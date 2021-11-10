Will Smith says that his mom accidentally caught him and his then-girlfriend ‘deep in the throes of reckless lovemaking’ when he was a teenager

Will Smith’s new memoir is filled with candid stories about his life. Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Will Smith reflected on his life experiences in his new, self-titled memoir released on Tuesday.

Smith said that his mom once caught him and his then-girlfriend having sex in the kitchen at 4 a.m.

Smith, then a teenager, was “deeply and totally in love” with Melanie Parker.

In Smith’s self-titled memoir released on Tuesday, the actor wrote candidly about Melanie Parker, who he was “deeply and totally in love with” as a teenager.

He met her at Overbrook High School and described her as “beautiful” with a “beguiling mixture of insecurity and quirkiness surrounding a simmering core of artistic brilliance.”

Parker lived in Philadelphia with her aunt, because her mother was incarcerated for murdering her father. She was kicked out of her aunt’s home after getting into a fight with her.

Smith, fearing that Parker would be “sent back to Minneapolis and placed into foster care,” implored his parents to let her temporarily stay with them. They agreed, with Parker staying in the basement and Smith promising his mother “no sex.”

But he broke the rule less than three months into his romance with Parker.

The actor vividly recalled his mom, who should have been sleeping, going to the kitchen for a cup of coffee one day.

“And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen,” Smith wrote. “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”

He added: “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”

Smith said that his mom stormed back to her bedroom after interrupting and Parker later moved back in with her aunt.

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star wrote. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

Will Smith released a memoir on Tuesday. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The actor said that he was only 16 at the time but was “all in” and “determined” to build a life and family with Parker.

They continued to date, but after the rapper returned home from a two-week tour, he figured out that Parker cheated on him. Smith broke her glass window panels with a fire poker and stormed out.

Post-breakup, he resorted to “homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse” to cope.

Smith and Parker did reconcile and agree to make their relationship work, but, as the actor wrote in his book, he never forgave her infidelity.

Their relationship deteriorated when the entertainer hit a low point following the poor reception of him and DJ Jazz Jeff’s 1989 album, “And in This Corner… ”

Smith said they entered a phase of “resentment, rage, and destruction” that came to a head when she returned home at 2 a.m. after getting dressed up and going out.

The actor gathered “everything I’d ever bought for her,” doused the items in lighter fluid, and set it all on fire in front of Parker.

In his book, Smith said that he has “never seen or spoken” to Parker since, despite multiple attempts to contact her.

“She was the victim of one of the lowest points in my life,” he said. “Yes, we were young, yes, we hurt each other, but she did not deserve how I treated her; she did not deserve how it ended.”