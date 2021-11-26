Will Smith pranked Jada Pinkett Smith by playing one of her sex scenes for his grandmother

Will Smith on stage during ‘WILL: An Evening of Stories with Friends’ in London, England. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Will Smith said he pranked Jada Pinkett Smith by playing one of her sex scenes for his grandmother.

Will said Jada did not find the prank funny.

“I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.'”

Will Smith told “The Graham Norton Show” that he once pranked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by screening one of her sex scenes for his religious grandmother moments before they met for the first time.

Smith recalled, according to preview quotes from the show that were sent to Insider, that at the time Jada was set to meet members of his “very religious” family for the first time. And his grandmother Gigi had not been familiar with Jada’s work.

“My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene,” Will said.

“When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.'”

Will later added that Jada “took him aside later that night” and asked what he had been thinking playing the prank.

“I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.’ We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!” Will told the show.

Will Smith appeared on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk.’ Facebook Watch

Over the last few weeks, both Will and Jada have revealed several candid details about their personal lives. Last week, Will made headlines following the release of his new autobiography, which features a section where he details a period of his life when he said he had so much sex that he became physically repulsed by the act.

In the book, Will wrote that after his first serious girlfriend Melanie cheated on him while he was on a brief music tour, he began having sex with multiple women a week to work through the breakup.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena,” Smith wrote. “I desperately needed relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.”

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”