Will Smith said being non-monogamous with Jada Pinkett Smith makes their marriage stronger. Here are 3 signs an open relationship is right for you.

Will Smith arrives at the world premiere of ‘Spies in Disguise’ at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith told GQ he and Jada Pinkett Smith are in a non-monogamous marriage.

Many couples realize they want too be in a non-monogamous dynamic later in life, as monogamy is more normalized.

Some signs non-monogamy is right for you include fantasizing about multiple partners and open communication about jealousy.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed their non-monogamous marriage last year during an episode of “Red Table Talk,” after musician August Alsina said he and Pinkett Smith were in a relationship ‘for years.’

In a recent interview with GQ, Smith opened up about non-monogamy for the first time since the “Red Table Talk” conversation. Smith told the publication after years of Pinkett Smith compromising herself to keep their marriage together, things came to a boiling point.

While the couple was working through their issues, they decided to open the relationship. Smith said while he doesn’t suggest non-monogamy for everyone, it helped his and Pinkett Smith’s relationship.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” Smith told the publication. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison.”

Like Smith and Pinkett Smith, some couples may come to realize they’re non-monogamous years after they’ve gotten married or been in a monogamous relationship. Sex and relationship therapist Rachel Wright previously told Insider people often find out they are non-monogamous later in life because of the way society normalizes monogamy as the only way to have a relationship.

Here are three signs non-monogamy might be right for you and your relationship.

You fantasize about having multiple partners

You might be non-monogamous if you dream of having multiple partners some day, or if you think about your ideal relationship and it involves mutiple people.

“Think about your mythical partner – whoever else you’re with, besides this person,” Dr. Elisabeth Sheff, a sociologist studying non-monogamy, told The Cut. “Does it really seem like ‘besides’ or is it ‘in addition to?’ How do you feel about your current person not being there? Do you feel relief or sadness?”

You don’t mind the idea of your partner being with other people

Another way to tell if non-monogamy is right for you is to consider how jealous or insecure you would feel if your partner were to have another partner.

If you feel generally unbothered by the idea of your partner being with someone else, or even happy about it, you could be non-monogamous.

“One partner experiences joy and fulfillment by seeing their partner happy with someone else,” Courtney Watson, a poly-inclusive sex therapist, told Elite Daily.

This isn’t to say feeling jealous or insecure automatically means you aren’t non-monogamous. The difference is whether or not that jealousy and insecurity feels like something you can talk through with your partner or not, Insider previously reported.

You value open communication with your partner

Wanting to be non-monogamous and putting in the work to make it ethical are two key parts of making the relationship dynamic work.

According to Dr. Stephanie Webb, founder of Unscripted Relationships, establishing a healthy non-monogamous dynamic takes a lot of clear communication and boundary setting, especially if you are currently transitioning your monogamous dynamic into an open one.

It’s important to consider how much honesty and trust you’re willing to give your partner before you open the relationship.

“Opening a relationship takes so much time and work,” Webb told Self.

If open communication is something you value, non-monogamy could work for you.