Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have Reportedly Split*

Glynnis MacNicol
will smith jada

In Touch Weekly is reporting that favourite Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly split.

The two have been married for 13 years and have two children together: Jaden, who has appeared in his father’s films, and Willow, of ‘I Whip My Hair Back and Forth’ fame.

Jada is also stepmother to Will’s son, Trey, from a previous marriage.

*Update: They are denying the rumours and say their marriage is intact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.