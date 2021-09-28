Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t have a monogamous marriage. Here’s a timeline of their 26-year relationship.

1995: Their friendship blossomed into romance.

Although Jada and Will didn’t get to play a couple on TV, the two began building a real-life friendship.

At the time, however, Will was married to Sheree Zampino. The two had a son named Trey.

Will and Sheree got divorced in 1995, and Will and Jada started dating that same year.

In a 2018 interview with Access, Jada said that Will reached out to her when he was separated from Sheree before their divorce was finalized.