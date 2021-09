Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith don’t have a monogamous marriage. Here’s a timeline of their 26-year relationship.

April 3, 2013: Jada’s comments led some fans to believe that she and Will have an open marriage.

In 2013, Jada told HuffPost Live , “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK.’ Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

Her comments led to speculation that the two have an open marriage.

Jada later clarified her statement on Facebook, assuring fans that their relationship is solid.

“Here’s how I will change my statement … Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so,” she wrote. “This does NOT mean we have an open relationship … this means we have a GROWN one.”