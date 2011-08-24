The 10 Most Shocking Hollywood Splits

Suffice to say we are at this stage we are a pretty unshockable nation.
And certainly on the national shock-o-meter celebrity divorces must rank fairly low.
Still, there’s always news of that one split that catches you off guard and makes you go wow! Them?
Today that couple was Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who have been married for 13 years, and are reportedly splitting (they are now denying the reports).
The Smiths joins the short list of those couples whose split actually managed to shock
Brad Pitt, who spent much of the 90's perennially engaged, left Aniston, his all-American wife for co-star Angelina Jolie after 4 years of marriage.
Jennifer Aniston may or may not still be recovering depending on what tabloid you read.
Lopez's marriage to Anthony lasted longer than her previous two combined.
Alas, it was not meant to be. The couple split earlier this year after seven years of marriage and two children.
After 10 years as Hollywood's most beautiful and adventurous couple, and shortly after filming Stanley Kubrik's last film Eyes Wide Shut about a marriage on the rocks the two split.
Both have since remarried.
Here's what made this split jaw-droppingly stunning: Allen left Farrow for their adopted daughter Soon-Yi.
Top that Hollywood.
This split might have been less shocking -- rumours of Arnold's bad behaviour had been rampant for years -- were it not accompanied by revelations that he had fathered and illegitimate child with their longtime housekeeper.
Into every Oscar winning month a little divorce must fall.
Shortly after winning the Oscar for best actress Sandra Bullock discovered her husband Jesse James had been cheating with tattoo artist Kat Von D.
After a star-studded, over-the-top wedding in a 17th century castle in France in 2007, Eva Longoria filed for divorce from Tony Parker citing 'irreconcilable differences' just three years later.
Amid cheating rumours, Longoria reportedly found text message exchanges between Parker and the wife of one of his teammates.
Lauri David, wife of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, rose to prominence via her support of Al Gore's documentary Inconvenient Truth.
The two separated after 14 years of marriage.
This was a stunner.
Longtime Hollywood couple, Sarandon and Robbins split amidst rumours that Sarandon was having an affair with 31-year-old ping pong entrepreneur Jonathan Bricklin.
After eight years of marriage Guy Ritchie and Madonna appeared to be in for the long haul.
Nope. The two split in 2008.
