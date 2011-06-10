Jada Pinkett Smith Spends Too Much Time With Husband Will Smith

Noah Davis

will jada

Jada Smith is on the cover of Uptown, and she opens up about her relationship with husband Will Smith.

The secret to their 14-year marriage?

Getting the heck away from each other.

She tells the magazine: “People think that Will and I don’t spend a lot of time together. Too much time, actually, if you ask me… It’s always nice to have a little time apart. Sometimes you need that.”

Words to live by, we think.

