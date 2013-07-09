Will Smith Just Invested In Fancy, The Social Commerce Site Apple Wanted To Buy

Fancy, a Pinterest-like site with more of an emphasis on e-commerce, just raised about $27 million, according to an SEC form filed last week.



We first saw the news on Bloomberg.

The filing did not name the investors, but people familiar with the round told Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier that it included American Express billionaire Len Blavatnik and actor Will Smith.

Fancy brings in about $3 million in revenue every month. To date, the New York-based company has raised more than $80 million in funding from investors including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes.

Last year, Apple was in talks to acquire Fancy, but nothing has come of it.

We have reached out to Fancy for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.