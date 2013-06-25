Will Smith Won't Star In 'Independence Day' Sequel Because He's 'Too Expensive'

In case you haven’t heard, “Independence Day” is getting a sequel.



Earlier this month, 20th Century Fox announced the film will be released July 3, 2015 — nearly two decades after the original alien invader classic came to theatres in 1996.

The film will pick up 20 years later and is from the mind behind new film “White House Down,” Roland Emmerich, also about destroying the D.C., is out this weekend in theatres.

However, the film which made Will Smith a household name won’t star the “After Earth” actor.

Emmerich told The New York Daily News they can’t afford Smith’s price tag because he’s just too famous.

“Will Smith can not come back because he’s too expensive, but he’d also be too much of a marquee name,” said Emmerich. “It would be too much.”

No word on who will be in the film, but Emmerich added that nearly half of the sequel’s cast is from the original film.

“Independence Day” was the highest-grossing film of 1996. The film has earned $817.4 million worldwide, placing 38th on the list of all-time highest-earning films.

Since 2001’s “Ali,” Smith brings in at least $20 million per picture. He earned a reported $28 million for 2004’s “I, Robot” according to BoxOffice.com.

Vanity Fair reported Smith made an estimated $20 million for “Men in Black III.” The film was one of the highest-grossing films of last year earning $624 million worldwide.

