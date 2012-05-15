WATCH: Will Smith Freaks Out at François Hollande's Proposed Tax Rate

As an ardent supporter of Barack Obama, Will Smith is fully behind the President’s proposal to raise income taxes on high earners in the United States from 36 to 39 per cent.



The Hollywood megastar enthusiastically preached the gospel of paying one’s fair share of taxes in a French television interview this weekend. But when asked about his take on the tax policy of French president-elect François Hollande, Smith’s was shocked silly by the suggestion of a 75 per cent tax rate on those earning above €1 million annually.

At least he doesn’t have to deal with the prospect of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the French Communist Party candidate, whose 15 per cent showing heavily influenced Hollande’s platform in the second round of voting. Mélenchon ran on a promise to impose to marginal tax rate of 100 per cent on those earning over €360,000 annually.

Watch Smith’s reaction below:

