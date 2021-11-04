Will Smith says he ‘fell in love’ with co-star Stockard Channing during his first marriage

Will Smith. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith opened up about how he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing in his new memoir.

In an excerpt of “Will” published by People, Smith said that he fell for her during his first marriage.

Smith was method acting for “Six Degrees of Separation,” which he said made him fall for his co-star.

Will Smith opened up about how he fell in love with his “Six Degrees of Separation” co-star Stockard Channing during his first marriage in his upcoming memoir “Will.”

Smith’s first memoir is set to release on November 9th. In it, he writes about his career and personal life including his first marriage to actress Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995.

In an exclusive excerpt of his memoir obtained by People, Smith recounts his first few months of marriage and how his method acting for the 1993 drama “Six Degrees of Separation” got in the way of that relationship.

“Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least,” Smith said. “She’d married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

Will Smith, Stockard Channing, and Donald Sutherland in ‘Six Degrees of Separation.’ MGM Home Entertainment

In the 1993 drama, Smith plays Paul Poitier, a mysterious young man who stumbles into the life of two privileged art dealers played by Donald Sutherland and Stockard Channing.

In an interview with Esquire in 2015, Smith first talked about how he fell in love with Channing.

“With ‘Six Degrees of Separation,’ I got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character,” Smith said in the interview. “My character was in love with Stockard Channing’s character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

He continued: “So the movie was over and I went home, and I was dying to see Stockard. I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done?’ That was my last experience with Method acting, where you’re reprogramming your mind. You’re actually playing around with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and to dislike things. It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it.”

Channing told PageSix after Smith’s interview that she was “flattered” by what Smith said.

Smith has opened up a lot recently about his personal life.

Smith revealed in an interview with GQ for its November cover that he has a non-monogamous relationship with his current wife Jada Pinkett Smith and that he once wanted a group of girlfriends that included actress Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

People also shared another excerpt from Smith’s memoir where Smith reveals he considered killing his dad to “avenge” his mother.