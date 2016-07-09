Will Smith explains why his 'Suicide Squad' role is unlike anything else he's done

Warner Bros. Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad.’

From “Independence Day” and “Men in Black” to “Concussion,” Will Smith usually plays the good guy.

So how did he end up being included in the ensemble of the worst heroes ever in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Suicide Squad?” Because he realised he had never done it before.

“I had never played a character that legitimately didn’t give a f—,” he told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “It’s very freeing not having to carry the moral spine of the movie.”

Smith also wanted to work with “Suicide Squad” writer and director David Ayer. Ayer actually helped Smith get into the mindset of a serial killer by giving him “The Anatomy of Motive” by John Douglas.

And it apparently paid off because Ayer said audiences will see a new side of Smith when he plays Deadshot, the expert marksman and lethal DC Comics villain whose weakness is his love for his daughter.

“I’m so proud of what he did in this,” Ayer told EW. “I think that’s going to be one of the surprises [of the movie.] It feels like he found something new. He found a different gear in this.”

“Suicide Squad” will be released nationwide on August 5.

