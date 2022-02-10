Will Smith says he ‘would consider’ opening the Oscars with a performance of ‘Welcome to Miami’ with Andrew Garfield’: ‘That sounds like fun’

- Will Smith reacted to Andrew Garfield saying he’d be open to performing “Welcome to Miami” at the Oscars.
- “He’s a real musician. I would consider that! That sounds like fun,” Smith told Variety.
- Smith’s track is Garfield’s go-to karaoke song and he said that that he knows the lyrics “by heart.”
—Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2022
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Seth Rogen doesn’t get why Hollywood wants everyone to love the Oscars: ‘People just don’t care’