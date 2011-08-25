The Plot Thickens: TMZ Reporting Will Smith Caught Jada With Marc Anthony

The Hollywood plot thickens.



Yesterday In Touch Weekly reported that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had split.

Later in the day the couple released a statement denying the rumours and saying they were still together. Great. Fine.

Now today TMZ, which in recent years boasts a fairly strong record on celebrity scooping, says that there has been problems in the marriage ever since Smith walked in on Pinkett and Marc Anthony together.

Yikes.

‘Together’ how exactly is less clear.

TMZ says: “A source close to the couple tells TMZ … Marc was at Jada’s home, but in April not August [as In Touch reports], when he went over to look at a DVD.”

Lopez and Anthony suddenly split last month saying at the time “We have decided to end our marriage. This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

