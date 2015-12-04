Will Smith says he became famous because of a girlfriend who cheated on him when he was 15

Will Smith credits his career to a girlfriend who cheated on him when he was 15.

In an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors“ special, Smith tells Benicio Del Toro that he looks for characters with psychological twists because of his own personal experience.

“When I was 15, my girlfriend cheated on me. And from that moment, in this bizarre psychological twist, I wanted to be the most famous entertainer on earth, because I believed that your girlfriend couldn’t cheat on you,” Smith said. “It’s that really bizarre psychological leap, and I’m always looking for that in my characters.”

In the upcoming film “Concussion,” Smith portrays Dr. Bennet Omalu, who pioneered research into the effects of repetitive brain trauma suffered by professional football players, and who fought the NFL when it tried to suppress his work.

The film will be relesed December 25.

You can watch the full interview below:

