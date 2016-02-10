Will Smith says there will 'definitely' be a 'Bad Boys 3'

Will Smith has just made it official: There will be a “Bad Boys 3.”

Now, Sony had already announced last summer that it was going ahead with two “Bad Boys” movies, but there was no indication if Smith or Martin Lawrence would return to their vehicle.

But on Tuesday, Complex highlighted a recent chat Smith had with BBC Radio 1 in which he settled things.

“I saw Martin a few weeks ago,” Smith reveals. “I haven’t seen him for about two years. We just looked at each other. We hugged. In that moment, we knew we were making another ‘Bad Boys.’ We’re definitely doing another one.”

Currently, “Bad Boys 3” is slated for release on February 17, 2017, and “Bad Boys 4” is set for July 3, 2019.

The previous two “Bad Boys” films have grossed over $400 million worldwide.

