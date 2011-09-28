Now You Can Buy The Stunning Apartment Will Smith Rented While Filming 'Men In Black III'

will smith nyc rental

Remember when Will Smith parked an obnoxiously large trailer in downtown Manhattan during the filming of “Men in Black III”?Apparently it was only a small part of his temporary real estate empire.

The actor also rented a fancy NoHo apartment with 7,500-square-feet of living space, ve bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms (via Zillow).

That apartment has just hit the real estate market with an asking price of $19.5 million.

Smith reportedly paid $55,000 a month in rent, though the actual monthly payments on the home are much higher.

The living room

The apartment has an open floor plan with plenty of room for seating

The kitchen with stainless steel accents and appliances

The dining area

There's lots of prominent art work displayed through out the apartment

The family room

The hallway to the bedrooms

This bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows

Another one of the five bedrooms

The bathroom with glass shower doors

