Will Smith Is Now A Minority Owner Of The Philadelphia 76ers

Will Smith is now a minority owner of the 76ers.



The NBA has officially approved the sale of the 76ers franchise to New York billionaire Joshua Harris and a group of investors. The group includes Smith and his wife, Jada.

There is no official word on their stake in the team. But it’s good to see the Fresh Prince hanging out in his hometown and ending trouble in the 76ers’ financial neighbourhood.

