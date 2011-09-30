DEAR WORLD: Now It's Time For Everyone To Panic About Slovakia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yes. Slovakia. Pop: 5.4 million.Yesterday Germany approved an expansion to the EFSF (the bailout fund), but as our Simone Foxman explained afterwords, the big question mark is whether Slovakia will approve it. It’s not a formality or trivial by any means.



And now today there’s fresh comments from EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič about how Slovakia is potentially going to destroy its credibility if it tries to get an EFSF renegotiation or doesn’t approve the changes.

