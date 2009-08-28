Will Senator Dodd Quit Finance And Pick Up Kennedy's Healthcare Mantle

When everything was hunky dory in the financial world, being the top Senator in charge of finance and banking made perfect sense for Chris Dodd, the Senator from CT.



But, having gotten himself embroiled in multiple scandals (Friends of Mozilo, the AIG bonuses) he’s an unlikely champion of real reform.

If he wants, Dodd (who’s also fighting cancer), can take over Ted Kennedy’s chairmanship of the Health, Education, labour, and Pensions committee and be a leader on healthcare reform.

According to Politico, Dodd says he hasn’t even given the move a thought, since Kennedy’s passing early Wednesday morning. But it’d be quite a gambit for Dodd. Starting a new fight on healthcare would be a good way for him to get past all his finance issues — if he can come out a victor. But the healthcare fight seems so fraught with potential to blow up, he may prefer to stick with the devil he knows. And if we had to guess, we’ll say he s

