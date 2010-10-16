Will Sean Combs Move The Buffalo Bills To LA?

Sean Combs – the music industry guy who got famous and rich calling himself Puff Daddy – wants to buy an NFL franchise, he tweeted last night:



“I will be the the 1st black man to be majority owner of a NFL football team!!!! BELIEVE!!!!!!! All things are possible through Christ!”

At Pro Football Talk, where we spotted this news, Mike Florio notes that while Combs has “the money, the business savvy, and the creativity” to pull off a team acquisition, no teams are for sale right now.

We’re not sure Combs actually has enough money.

People put his entire net worth around half a billion dollars, which is less than the price of an NFL franchise.

Still, Combs – who only wants to be a majority owner – could maybe do a leveraged-buyout. If he wanted to go that route, we’d recommend he buy the Buffalo Bills and move them to LA.

The best discussion we’ve heard about the NFL trying again in LA came from media mogul Casey Wasserman during a podcast with Bill Simmons. Listen here.

