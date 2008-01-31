Will Google Make Scanbuy A Mobile Barcode Winner?

One company that could benefit from Google’s mobile-barcode push: New York’s Scanbuy, which makes barcode reading software for mobile phones.

Google is pushing its newspaper advertisers to try out “2D barcodes,” which, when scanned by a mobile phone camera, take you to an advertiser’s mobile Web site, coupon, map, etc. If that kind of technology ever takes off in the U.S., one winner could be Scanbuy, which is already making and distributing barcode scanning software.

This week, the company announced a new version of its software for Research In Motion’s BlackBerry devices, including the Curve and Pearl. The company also makes software for phones from Nokia, Samsung, Motorola, LG, and Sony Ericsson.



