Will Sarah Palin Call For Ann Coulter's Head Over 'Retard' Tweet?

Earlier this year Sarah Palin called for Rahm Emanuel to be fired after a report went out that he had referred to a group of people he was addressing as “f*cking retards.”



“I would ask the president to show decency in this process by eliminating one member of that inner circle, Mr. Rahm Emanuel, and not allow Rahm’s continued indecent tactics to cloud efforts.”

The request simultaneously started a media firestorm and put Palin (whose point about the word itself was obviously not without merit) on the slippery slope of explaining why Rahm should be fired but not, say, Rush Limbaugh or Ted Nugent. Raising the question: Will Palin choose to weigh in on yesterday’s tweet from Ann Coulter?

