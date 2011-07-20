Will Rogers Was a Great Man. Ron Paul Is Not Yet Will Rogers

Will Rogers warned of speculation and banking crashes coming in the roaring 20’s like Ron Paul did in 2002.



Will Rogers believed that the people were vulnerable to the bankers and so he supported Roosevelt and a strong effort to put money in the hands of mainstreet and jobs as a means of economic prosperity.

So far, Ron Paul doesn’t care about mainstream America like Will Rogers did. He wants peace and that is good. But there are cons to Ron Paul’s views as well.

Yes, Paul doesn’t like the banks. He was like Will Rogers there. But it is more of an intellectual exercise with Paul. He thinks that the do nothing private sector will suddenly come to life and build a strong America. That didn’t happen in the Great Depression. It didn’t happen after WW2 in the 1950’s when the transportation system was built. When will Ron Paul and the Tea Party wake up?

Ron Paul says things like: Don’t scare people about social security because incoming revenue is more than outgoing social security payments. To that I say, why would the Republicans say all the time that social security is insolvent? Why is the social security trust fund due to run out of funds if revenue is enough to compensate social security recipients? I am not sure I trust Ron Paul. Something doesn’t add up.

Of course, had Ron Paul been empowered with the mainstream press as Will Rogers had been, Paul would have had his 2002 message of the bubble bursting on the nightly news. That would have been the equivalent to Rogers in the NY Times railing on the bankers in the roaring 20’s. He had the mainstream press. Ron Paul could have saved some from the housing bubble if our press had not been taken over by the vested interests.

But Paul lacks the compassion of Will Rogers.

In fact, Ron Paul implies from what I read from him that everyone who got an easy money loan was a speculator. This is wrong. This is a lie. He is pandering to the Tea Party when he says this, and the Tea Party actually believes this. Yes there were some who invested and got burned. But the private MBS system that started in mid 2003 allowed it. The shadow unregulated banking system raged starting in mid 2003, and it was made up of investment banks and hedge funds and companies like Ameriquest and Countrywide.

Most people who bought houses bought them as a place to live. And even the speculators were not the big time speculators on the back end selling CDO’s that were mispriced and should have been illegal. Yes, there were some speculators on the borrowing side of the real estate bubble, but the banks set up the speculation. The banks set up the red hot easy money that drove the prices up.

With oil and other commodities, the investment banks speculate and drive speculation. They drove speculation in easy money lending as well. The blame rests with the banks themselves. Without them there would have been no bubble! The CRA would never had been able to create the bubble that came with private MBS and phony AAA mortgage bonds.

Ron Paul’s libertarianism is holding him back from being an American hero. While he opposed Ryan and voted against the Ryan medicare plan, you wonder if he did it out of expediency. It was just too politically unpalatable for a guy who wants to be president. Will Rogers preached frugality but knew that with devious bankers, you could be frugal and still lose your house.

If Ron Paul is serious about being the solution to banker abuse, he needs to act like he is for the people. If you are just for the Tea Party, you look like you are for the banks! Many Tea Party guys like bankers and think they were abused by the borrowers. They cite the CRA and the mandatory government loans. But those only made up about 24 per cent of the subprime loans according to Fed figures. The shadow banks made 76 per cent of the subprime loans and they were worse credit risks with greater default! And the shadow banks allowed prime easy money loans that failed too!

Ron Paul is coming to this issue from the traditional party of the rich. He has blind spots. He can’t see the whole picture. He reinforces the bad behaviour of Tea Party people, who don’t see that the ponzi housing scheme was a plan of the banks, executed by the banks, and crashed by the banks. The idea that American families, who were told they could be left out of the real estate market forever, should be labelled speculators is a damn lie.

You don’t go around saying that unemployment is 20 per cent and then want unemployment insurance ended! You don’t shun ways to help mainstreet when you know that Wall Street did this! Why do we have no Will Rogers types today? Why does Ron Paul want tax cuts for the rich when that money flows into the shadow banking system, threatening another real estate bubble? Where does Ron Paul stand? Will Rogers was straightforward. He saw his friends losing real estate. He was the best paid actor in Hollywood. His Oklahoma friends lost their houses and it angered him. He rejected the paralysis of Hoover’s government to go out and help mainstreet just like we see now.

If money is not filtered into the hands of mainstreet, the turnover of money in society will not occur. Keeping money with the top 1 per cent will not work in a credit crisis. Laffer is useless in a credit crisis. Will Rogers knew that because there was a Laffer predecessor in the treasury, Andrew Mellon. Will Rogers viewed him as being useless. No doubt he would have viewed Ron Paul as being useless, or barely useful.

Ron Paul needs to step up to the plate as a defender of mainstreet, or he is just a long winded pretender. He could be a great man, but he is not quite ready for prime time.

Gary Anderson is author of the ebook, Will Rogers From Great Recession to Great Depression.

Update: A commentor asked to prove that Ron Paul viewed borrowers as speculators and yes, unfortunately, he did. Regardless of what you think about bailouts of homeowners after bailing out the banks, it is unfortunate that he labelled many families who were trying to gain the American dream as speculators. That is what Santelli did in 2009. Here is Paul’s statement:

“These housing bills address the crisis in exactly the wrong way, by seeking to hide the problem with more disastrous government bail-outs and interventions. One measure, HR 5830 the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Housing stabilisation and Homeowner Retention Act would allow the FHA to guarantee as much as $300 billion worth of refinanced home loans for those facing threat of foreclosure. HR 5818 the neighbourhood stabilisation Act, would provide $15 billion in loans and grants to localities to purchase and renovate foreclosed homes with the object of then selling or renting out those homes. Thankfully, President Bush has vowed to veto both of these bills. It is neither morally right nor fiscally wise to socialize private losses in this way.

The solution is for government to stop micromanaging the economy and let the market adjust, as painful as that will be for some. We should not force taxpayers, including renters and more frugal homeowners, to switch places with the speculators and take on those same risks that bankrupted them.”

Ron Paul is not speaking correctly when he labels families that just wanted a house as speculators. Shame on him for this really unfair charge. socialisation of losses at the mainstreet level would have been better than at the Wall Street level, but maybe we can’t afford it now thanks to Paulson and Geithner!

http://www.lewrockwell.com/paul/paul458.html

