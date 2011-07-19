Debt Deal By August 2nd Still Not Obvious, As House GOP Shows No Signs Of Compromise

Photo: AP Photo/Harry Hamburg

As House Republicans prepare to vote on their proposal for raising the debt limit, called “Cut, Cap, and Balance,” many still question whether their caucus could get behind a compromise deal.The GOP legislation includes steep spending cuts without revenues, and calls for a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. Both are opposed by President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats, meaning their bill could not become law.



Conventional wisdom assumes Republicans will use today’s vote as cover with their caucus’ conservative base, allowing them to back a compromise proposal like the one offered by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

A group of House Republicans is circulating a letter opposing the McConnell plan, The Wall Street Journal reports. They are looking for 100 GOP signatures encouraging Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) from bringing the bill to the floor — enough votes to create serious doubts about the plan’s chances of passing the lower chamber.

POLITICO’s Jonathan Allen and Jake Sherman report today that Republicans “have no backup plan,” for when the balanced budget vote fails.

The bottom line, they write, is that “Nothing yet — not the McConnell plan, not simply getting a vote on the cut, cap and balance measure — has moved the centre of the House Republican Conference toward a deal.”

“This is not political posturing,” one senior House Republican aide told the reporters of the cut, cap and balance approach. “This is where our conference is.”

If they are right — and Republicans will move no closer to agreeing to a deal that can pass Congress once their symbolic vote is done — then the path to a debt ceiling deal by August 2nd is terrifyingly far from obvious.

